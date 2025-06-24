Liverpool shopping centre welcomes new 'experiential' store

A brand-new store has launched at St John’s.

A new and improved experiential store has opened at St John’s shopping centre.

The Perfume Shop officially launched its brand-new store on Tuesday (June 24), offering the hottest perfume launches, celebrity fragrances and classic designer scents.

The stylish shop features a brand-new layout and upgraded services including a digital screen, a personalised ribbon machine, as well as offering The Perfume Shop’s signature expert fragrance consultations, complimentary gift wrapping and a recycling service where customers can drop off used perfume bottles to receive 15% off their next purchase.

Speaking ahead of the store opening, Kelly Store Manager at The Perfume Shop Liverpool said: “We’re really looking forward to opening the doors to our newly refitted Liverpool store just in time for summer!

Whether customers are hunting for a new signature scent or picking up a gift, the refreshed space has been designed to make every visit feel extra special. With exciting new perfume launches arriving and our expert team on hand, we can’t wait to welcome everyone back and help them find the perfect scent for the season”.

The new store is located at The Perfume Shop, 38 Dawson Way, St. John’s Centre, Liverpool L1 1LJ.