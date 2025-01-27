Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

More than 250 new apartments could be built on the edge of Liverpool city centre on a site once backed by former Liverpool FC legend Robbie Fowler.

For years, land at St Anne Street and Fox Street in Everton has been unused after an initial proposal to build 300 homes on the site back in 2021 fell through. The scheme had been publicly backed by Mr Fowler – known as God to Reds fans – with his image plastered on hoardings surrounding the site.

But the project, initially submitted by Elatus Homes, never saw the light of day. Mr Fowler acted as an ambassador and was never involved in any day to day running of schemes.

After a lengthy wait for progress, fresh proposals have been lodged with Liverpool Council to build two blocks of six and seven storeys to provide new housing on the site. According to documents made public by the city council, ASBBJ Real Estate UK Ltd looks to make use of the derelict location it described as “underutilised and in need of revitalisation.”

Robbie Fowler. | Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

The vacant lot also sits just a stone’s throw away from the long-stalled Fox Street Village which was ravaged by fire in January last year. The local authority gave its permission to more than 130 new flats to complete the final stage of the residential scheme.

Under the new plans, now named Angel Gardens, developers want to provide 254 dwellings, a reduction on the initially agreed scheme by Elatus. According to a design and access statement, the two-block development will provide a “more diverse offer of unit sizes” ranging from one to three bedrooms.

A total of 95 parking spaces would be provided alongside a gym, cinema and cycle storage on site. The land has been predominantly unoccupied since it was vacated in 2016 with the warehouse that once stood there demolished shortly after.

Angel Gardens plans, Liverpool. | Lawray Architects

It had been hoped Elatus’ plans would lead to hundreds of new homes by Autumn of 2021. This would have been known as St Anne’s Gardens having first been announced back in February 2020.

When hoardings with Mr Fowler’s portrait vanished almost three years ago, a spokesperson for Elatus claimed this was owing to damage by vandals and poor weather. In 2022, the company said it remained committed to the development of housing in Everton but had been beset by delays resulting from the coronavirus pandemic.

According to Companies House, a third notice to strike off the business was lodged in December 2023 but was suspended in January of last year.