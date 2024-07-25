Liverpool site manager recognised with Quality Award

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Liverpool site manager is celebrating with his team after being presented with a Pride in the Job ‘Quality’ Award by the National Home Building Council (NHBC).

Jonathan Jewell triumphed in the annual awards after impressing judging at rigorous site inspections through the year.

Now in its 44th year and widely considered the ‘Oscars’ of the housebuilding industry, Pride in the Job has become the benchmark for exceptional site managers.

For Jonathan 45, from Liverpool, it’s the third Quality Award of his career, and his second with Redrow. He is based at Redrow’s Kingsbourne development in Nantwich, Cheshire.

He said: “It was amazing to hear I’d won. It’s just what you strive for, and it’s for the whole team on site as well. Everyone puts in so much effort to meet the highest standards and winning these awards makes it even more worthwhile. The inspection came completely out of the blue, and we showed the inspector everything on site, it couldn’t have gone any better.”

A site manager at Redrow for the last five years, Jonathan started out in the industry aged 16 as an apprentice joiner. Alongside working full-time, he studied for two evenings a week at college for four years to gain in ONC and HNC in construction management before moving into site management 22 years ago.

He added: “I was lucky enough to have been given an opportunity to become a trainee site manager at 23 and decided to go for it.”

Judging for Quality Awards is rigorous, with assessment across six key areas: consistency, attention to detail, leadership, interpretation of drawings and specifications, technical expertise and health and safety.

Just 449 winners are chosen from a field of more than 8,000 sites, representing the top 5% of UK site managers.

Jonathan is one of four Redrow site managers in the North West division to be named a winner.

Jason Newton, managing director for Redrow NW, said: “The winners deserve all the plaudits coming their way for the effort they put in and motivation they provide to their teams on a daily basis. Winning these awards is not easy, it takes dedication to set such high standards and maintain them. I’d like to congratulate all four of our winners in the North West, we’re all very proud of their achievements.”

Commenting on the awards, Steve Wood, CEO at NHBC said: “For more than four decades, Pride in the Job has underpinned NHBC’s purpose of raising standards in house building. The competition recognises the UK’s top site managers, showcasing best practice and rewarding excellence.

“Winning site managers demonstrate dedication, passion and leadership to ensure new homes are delivered to exacting construction quality standards. While house building is a team effort, we believe the greatest influence on the quality of a finished home is the calibre of the site manager and the way they inspire their team. Congratulations to all the winners.

Pride in the Job has five categories: small, medium and large builders, plus multi-storey for projects up to seven storeys and high-rise for projects more than seven storeys.

The Quality Award winners will now go on to compete for Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards in the autumn, with the national Supreme Award winners unveiled in January 2025.