Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Dozens of schools in Merseyside close due to thick frozen snow. Met Office issues new ice warning as icy conditions persist.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dozens of schools across Merseyside remained closed on Thursday, as thick, frozen snow continued to create icy hazards - especially on the Wirral - and sleet and hail fell across the region.

A weather warning for snow and ice ended at 11.15am, however, a new yellow alert for ice has now been issued by the Met Office. In force between 4.00pm today and 10.00am on Friday (January 10), the warning covers the whole of the Liverpool City Region including Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens and Halton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Snow and frost in Wirral. | Emma Dukes

According to the Met Office, ‘scattered wintry showers’ on Thursday evening will slowly fade overnight, leading to the risk of icy patches on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing. The weather service added: “Isolated snow accumulations of 2-4 cm will be possible, more especially in Wales on hills above 150m elevation.”

In Liverpool, temperatures will drop to as low as -3°C on Thursday night, leading to ‘severe frost, freezing fog patches and icy stretches’. Friday will remain cold, with a high of 1°C and a low of -1°C, while milder conditions are expected from Sunday.