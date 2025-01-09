Liverpool snow: Met Office issues new ice warning as 'severe frost' descends on Merseyside
Dozens of schools across Merseyside remained closed on Thursday, as thick, frozen snow continued to create icy hazards - especially on the Wirral - and sleet and hail fell across the region.
A weather warning for snow and ice ended at 11.15am, however, a new yellow alert for ice has now been issued by the Met Office. In force between 4.00pm today and 10.00am on Friday (January 10), the warning covers the whole of the Liverpool City Region including Liverpool, Wirral, Sefton, Knowsley, St Helens and Halton.
According to the Met Office, ‘scattered wintry showers’ on Thursday evening will slowly fade overnight, leading to the risk of icy patches on untreated surfaces as temperatures fall below freezing. The weather service added: “Isolated snow accumulations of 2-4 cm will be possible, more especially in Wales on hills above 150m elevation.”
In Liverpool, temperatures will drop to as low as -3°C on Thursday night, leading to ‘severe frost, freezing fog patches and icy stretches’. Friday will remain cold, with a high of 1°C and a low of -1°C, while milder conditions are expected from Sunday.
