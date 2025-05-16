St Peter’s Tavern, a historic site in Liverpool, offers a great pub experience with stunning beer gardens.

St Peter’s Tavern officially opened last winter and I quickly fell in love with the gorgeous pub.

The historic building on Seel Street first opened as St Peter’s Church in 1778, serving the catholic community for 188 years before closing in 1976. The church was then transferred to the Polish community and known as ‘Our Lady of Czestochowa’ for a short period.

After undergoing a major transformation, the site opened as Alma de Cuba in 2005 and quickly became one of the city centre’s most popular nightlife spots for food, drink, and unique events. However, it closed its doors in September last year and was acquired by the 1936 Pub Company.

Known for the revival of a number of iconic pubs across Liverpool, including the award-winning Big House (The Vines), The Monro and The Pilgrim, the 1936 Pub Co. aimed to uncover hidden parts of the historic site and turn the nightclub into a traditional watering hole.

St Peter's Tavern beer garden. | Emma Dukes

They certainly succeeded and the impressive venue is packed full every weekend, despite being set across three floors. St Peter’s Tavern also boasts two beer gardens, with the second recently opening to the public.

Despite visiting the pub a fair few times, I honestly wasn’t even aware of its beer gardens until last week. Showing my university friends from down south around the city, I had a long list of places I knew I had to take them. The list included the likes of the Baltic Market, Sub Rosa, Botanical Gin Garden, The Merchant and, of course, St Peter’s Tavern.

It was a glorious day and we were thrilled to find that not only was the bar queue fairly short but there was a four-seater table waiting for us in a huge beer garden.

The vibe was immaculate with groups of happy people enjoying a drink in the sun, bunting hanging up and plenty of seats. It’s an absolute sun trap too and might just be my new favourite beer garden - if I’m lucky enough to find a free seat.