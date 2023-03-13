Liverpool star Mohamed Salah’s home in Egypt burgled

A relative spotted an open window and realised items were missing.

Liverpool star, Mohamed Salah’s villa in Cairo has been burgled, according to Eygptian authorities.

It is reported that one of Salah’s relatives was passing by and noticed one of the windows was open. He saw that multiple items were missing, including satellite receivers, and notified the police.

The police are currently interviewing witnesses and the security responsible for the property, as well as reviewing surveillance footage around the house.