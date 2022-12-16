As the Christmas season slowly approaches and Santa Claus readies his slay to deliver presents across the country and beyond, major supermarkets in Liverpool have confirmed their opening times over the festive period. This includes Tesco, Asda, Aldi, Waitrose among others.
Much like all other holidays and celebrations, supermarkets are set to operate at different times for Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day in 2022. This is to accommodate staff and allow them time to celebrate with friends and family.
On rare occasions, the odd big supermarket chain and a couple of local shops often decide to completely close on big occasions. This was the case on the day of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September, as well as during a number of bank holidays.
Though it is not only supermarkets that decide to operate differing hours overChristmas. Banks, pharmacies, DIY stores and many other services in Liverpool will see a temporary change in opening times, as will bin collections across the city.
So what time do your local major supermarkets open and close on Christmas Eve (December 24), Christmas Day (December 25) and Boxing Day (December 26) in Liverpool? Here is everything you need to know.
Liverpool supermarket opening times for Christmas 2022
Co-Op
This is an example of the opening and closing times at one of the Co-op Food supermarkets in Liverpool City Centre for Christmas 2022:
Leece Street, Liverpool - 21-23 Leece Street, L1 2TR
- Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) - 7am to 9pm
- Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day) - CLOSED
- Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day) - 8am to 8pm
To check the operating hours of your local Co-op store in Liverpool, visit the Co-op store finder.
Waitrose
This is an example of the operating hours of the nearest Waitrose store to Liverpool City Centre for Christmas 2022:
Three Tuns Lane, Liverpool - Formby, L37 4AJ
- Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) - 7am to 6pm
- Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day) - CLOSED
- Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day) - CLOSED
To check the operating hours of your local Waitrose branch in and around Liverpool, visit the Waitrose store finder.
Sainsbury’s
This is an example of the operating hours of a Sainsbury’s store in Liverpool for Christmas 2022:
Homer Street, Liverpool, 26 Jennifer Avenue, L5 3LQ
- Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) - 6am to 7pm
- Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day) - CLOSED
- Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day) - 10am to 5pm
To check the opening and closing times of your local Sainsbury’s in Liverpool, visit the Sainsbury’s store finder.
Asda
This is an example of the operating hours of an Asda store in Liverpool for Christmas 2022:
Breck Road, Liverpool, L6 5DR
- Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) - 6am to 7pm
- Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day) - CLOSED
- Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day) - 9am to 6pm
To check the opening times of your local Asda store in Liverpool, visit the Asda store finder.
Lidl
This is an example of the operating hours of a Lidl store in Liverpool for Christmas 2022:
Edge Lane, Liverpool, Fairfield, L79NF
- Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) - 7am to 6pm
- Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day) - CLOSED
- Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day) - CLOSED
To check the operating hours of your local Lidl store in Liverpool, visit the Lidl store finder.
Aldi
This is an example of the operating hours of an Aldi store in Liverpool for Christmas 2022:
St John’s Centre, Liverpool, Unit 74/75, L1 1LS
- Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) - 7am to 6pm
- Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day) - CLOSED
- Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day) - CLOSED
To check the operating hours of your local Aldi supermarket in Liverpool, visit the Aldi store finder.
Morrisons
This is an example of the operating hours of a Morrisons store in Liverpool for Christmas 2022:
Belle Valle, Liverpool, 1 Besford Road, L25 2RD
- Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) - 6am to 6pm
- Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day) - CLOSED
- Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day) - 7am to 10pm
To check the operating times of your local Morrisons store in Liverpool, visit the store finder.
Tesco
This is an example of the operating hours of a Tesco store in Liverpool for Christmas 2022:
Superstore, Liverpool, 46 Hanover Street, L1 4AF
- Saturday, December 24 (Christmas Eve) - 7am to 6pm
- Sunday, December 25 (Christmas Day) - CLOSED
- Monday, December 26 (Boxing Day) - CLOSED
To check the opening and closing times of your local Tesco supermarket in Liverpool, visit the Tesco store finder