A takeaway in Garston has been ordered to shape up after health inspectors gave it a damning safety rating.

Sizzle Takeaway on Long Lane has been given the lowest food hygiene rating of zero out of five after an inspection by Liverpool Council last month.

According to the Food Standards Agency website, urgent improvement is necessary with regards to food safety at the eaterie, which specialises in pizza, ‘crunchy burgers’ and kebabs.

The assessment, conducted by local authority inspectors on April 13, also said that preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage of food was in need of upgrading at the eaterie.

Sizzle Takeaway, Liverpool. Image: Google

The Sizzle Takeaway website says: “We are constantly striving to improve our service and quality in order to give our customers the very best experience.”

Of Liverpool’s 523 takeaways with ratings, 212 (41%) have ratings of five and just seven have zero ratings.

Sizzle Takeaway Food hygiene report

The full details of the inspection have not yet been released, but information sent out with the zero star rating showed improvement was necessary in a number of area.

Hygienic food handling

Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage

Standards found: Improvement necessary

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.

Standards found: Improvement necessary

Management of food safety

System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future.

Standards found: Urgent improvement necessary

Inspection and appeal

The local authority inspection took place in April, with the FSA providing advice on how to achieve an improved rating.

Should Sizzle Takeaway seek to appeal the decision, the business will first need to contact Liverpool Council for a breakdown of why the lowest rating possible was awarded.