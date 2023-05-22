The takeaway is popular with locals but environmental health officials said it needs to improve.

Oriental in West Derby has been hit with a one star rating for food hygiene, following a visit from the Liverpool City Council’s food inspectors

The Chinese and English takeaway on Lower House Lane has 4.4 out of 5 stars on Google, from 57 reviews, however, the latest food hygiene report suggests it is not operating as well as it should be.

Details of the inspection on April 21 have just been released and show environmental health officials had concerns over cleanliness and the condition of facilities, plus food safety.

On the menu: The takeaway serves up a range of Chinese dishes, including chow mein and salt and pepper beef, as well as English dishes. Meals cost around £5 and the takeaway is cash only.

Food hygiene report: The full details of the inspection have not yet been released, but information sent out with the one star rating showed improvement was necessary in a number of areas.

Hygienic food handling: including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘generally satisfactory.’

including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage - rated as ‘generally satisfactory.’ Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building: including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘improvement necessary.’

including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control to enable good food hygiene - rated as ‘improvement necessary.’ Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future - rated as ‘major improvement necessary.’