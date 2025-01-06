Liverpool takeaway Lucky Fryer hit with zero star food hygiene rating as ‘urgent improvement’ needed
Lucky Fryer, at 72 Robson Street, was handed the lowest possible rating after an inspection in December and told that ‘urgent improvement’ is necessary. The takeaway in Anfield was previously rated zero after an inspection in May.
Some details of the inspection on December 5 have been released and show ‘major improvement’ was necessary in all three key areas, which are: hygienic food handling; cleanliness and condition of facilities; management of food safety.
According to the Food Standards Agency, these categories look at the following:
- Hygienic food handling: Including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage.
- Cleanliness and condition of facilities: Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene.
- Management of food safety: System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future
The full inspectors’ report has not yet been revealed but Lucky Fryer can now appeal against the rating given or request a reinspection.
