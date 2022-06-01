A teenager from Liverpool has been charged with mutiple terrorism offences following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW).
Nicolas Street, 19, of Stockbridge Street, Liverpool, has been charged with three counts of possession of a document likely to be useful to terrorism, two counts of encouraging terrorism and possession of a prohibited image.
The charge follows a warrant carried out by officers from CTPNW and Merseyside Police at his home address on 2 December 2020.
He appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday and was bailed to next appear at the Old Bailey on June 10, 2022.