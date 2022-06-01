Nicolas Street, 19, appeared in court in London following a counter terrorism investigation.

A teenager from Liverpool has been charged with mutiple terrorism offences following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Policing North West (CTPNW).

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nicolas Street, 19, of Stockbridge Street, Liverpool, has been charged with three counts of possession of a document likely to be useful to terrorism, two counts of encouraging terrorism and possession of a prohibited image.

The charge follows a warrant carried out by officers from CTPNW and Merseyside Police at his home address on 2 December 2020.