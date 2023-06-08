A popular Liverpool hotel has been named ‘Large Hotel of the Year’ at the prestigious VisitEngland Awards for Excellence.

Recognising excellence across the country’s tourism industry and celebrating innovation, quality and best practices, the annual awards took place on June 7 at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, where Gold, Silver and Bronze winners were announced.

Among the 20 categories was Large Hotel of the Year, of which Liverpool’s Titanic Hotel was triumphant against two other shortlisted hotels - Bowood Hotel, Spa and Golf Resort in Wiltshire and Rockliffe Hall Hotel, Golf & Spa Resort in County Durham - winning Gold.

The Grade II listed Titanic Hotel is steeped in history and continues to be a popular spot for tourists and those looking for a luxury spa trip. The hotel in the historic Stanley Dock has a rating of 4.6 out of 5 stars on Google, from over 3,000 reviews, and was also crowned Large Hotel of the Year for a consecutive year at the Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards in March.

Brian Connor, General Manager at Titanic Hotel Liverpool, said: “It’s an honour to be recognised with Large Hotel of the Year for our exceptional service and iconic Grade II listing setting reaffirming our high standards within the industry.

“We strive to create an environment where luxury meets heartfelt hospitality, and this coveted award serves as a testament to the dedication and passion of our exceptional team.”

St Luke’s Bombed Out Church C.I.C also won Gold in the Resilience and Innovation Award category and Southport’s Sunnyside Guest House took home the Bronze award in the B&B and Guest House of the Year category.