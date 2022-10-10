The city's relationship with the Ukrainian sister city played a key part in the decision-making process

The Eurovision spotlight is set to shine on Liverpool after it was announced the city will host the world-famous competition in 2023 on behalf of the UK.

The city, which began preparing its bid in June, received praise for its world-class facilities, including the M&S Bank Arena and ACC Liverpool, the innovation behind its cultural programme, the plans to celebrate Ukrainian people and community and the 'walkability' of the city.

“It’s amazing!”

Rosie tells us what she thinks about Eurovision

Rose said, "It's amazing! It's fantastic, I think it's just the place it should be happening."

“I think it’ll be good for the city”

Raymond tells us what he thinks about Eurovision

Raymond said, "I think it'll be good for the city when it comes."

“It’ll put the city in a good light.”

Bernie tells us what he thinks about Eurovision

Bernie said, "I think it will be beneficial for the city. It'll put the city in a good light."

Liverpool's unrivalled reputation for staging large-scale cultural events played a crucial part in the decision-making process, as did its relationship with its sister city Odesa.

The city region-wide support for Liverpool's bid also proved to be a hit with the judges. The 'Team Liverpool' approach was noted as residents, visitors, organisations, and community groups across the city got behind the bid.

John Hughes from Liverpool Pubwatch said, "It is something positive, but what we also need to focus on now is getting through to the 13th of May because a lot of friends of mine are really struggling at the moment. So, we've got to keep our fingers crossed."

“I’m hoping that when it does roll into town, it’s local jobs for local people”

John Hughes from Liverpool Pubwatch

He continued, "I'm hoping that when it does roll into town, it's local jobs for local people. A focus that I'm not happy with at the minute is that we've got the likes of Uber drivers coming in from different parts of the country to drive, and obviously that money doesn't stay in the city.”

