17 fantastic Liverpool restaurants, hotels, people and businesses win special awards

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes

Digital Journalist

Published 28th Feb 2025, 14:23 BST

Liverpool's top businesses and venues shine at the prestigious 2025 Tourism Awards hosted at Liverpool Cathedral.

A number of fantastic local businesses have earned prestigious accolades at the 2025 Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards.

The awards recognise excellence across the City Region’s tourism and hospitality sector and the sparkling awards ceremony took place at Liverpool Cathedral on Thursday (February 27).

Take a look at the incredible winners in the gallery below, including a handful of venues that managed to earn more than one award.

Antonio's Bar and Grill - Taste Restaurant of the Year.

1. Antonio's Bar and Grill, Knowsley Village

Antonio's Bar and Grill - Taste Restaurant of the Year. | Antonio's Bar and Grill, Knowsley Village

The One O’Clock Gun - Pub of the Year.

2. The One O’Clock Gun, Liverpool

The One O’Clock Gun - Pub of the Year. | The One O’Clock Gun

Fab 4 Taxi Tours - Experience of the Year.

3. Fab 4 Taxi Tours, Liverpool

Fab 4 Taxi Tours - Experience of the Year. | Rachel Atkins (generic)

Eureka! Science + Discovery - New Tourism Business category plus the Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award.

4. Eureka! Science + Discovery, Wirral

Eureka! Science + Discovery - New Tourism Business category plus the Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award. | LTV

Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HotelsPeopleHospitality
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice