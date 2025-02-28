A number of fantastic local businesses have earned prestigious accolades at the 2025 Liverpool City Region Tourism Awards.
The awards recognise excellence across the City Region’s tourism and hospitality sector and the sparkling awards ceremony took place at Liverpool Cathedral on Thursday (February 27).
Take a look at the incredible winners in the gallery below, including a handful of venues that managed to earn more than one award.
1. Antonio's Bar and Grill, Knowsley Village
Antonio's Bar and Grill - Taste Restaurant of the Year. | Antonio's Bar and Grill, Knowsley Village
2. The One O’Clock Gun, Liverpool
The One O’Clock Gun - Pub of the Year. | The One O’Clock Gun
3. Fab 4 Taxi Tours, Liverpool
Fab 4 Taxi Tours - Experience of the Year. | Rachel Atkins (generic)
4. Eureka! Science + Discovery, Wirral
Eureka! Science + Discovery - New Tourism Business category plus the Accessible & Inclusive Tourism Award. | LTV
