Liverpool train given special named ahead of Queen Anne naming ceremony

The Merseyrail Class 777 train's name honours Liverpool’s 184-year history with Cunard.

One of Merseyrail’s new trains has been given a special name, in honour of the founder of the iconic Cunard Line.

Sir Samuel Cunard was a pioneer of steam powered ferries and revolutionised mass passenger travel and shipping services by sea. Working with Robert Napier, Cunard established the British and North American Royal Steam Packet Company, and later became a world leader in ocean travel, providing luxury cruises. A huge part of Liverpool’s history, the Cunard Line first opened its offices on Water Street in 1839, before launching its headquarters at the iconic Cunard Building in 1919, which is now part of the beautiful ‘Three Graces’ on the waterfront.

Now, a ‘Sir Samuel Cunard’ Liverpool City Region Class 777 train has been unveiled, as Liverpool prepares to host the official Naming Ceremony for Cunard’s newest ship - Queen Anne - at the Pier Head.

The Sir Samuel Cunard Merseyrail Class 777 train. Image: LCRCA

The huge Queen Anne can carry 3,000 guests and is the 249th liner to bear Sir Samuel’s name. It is expected to arrive on the Mersey soon after sunrise on Monday June 3 as part of a ‘lap of honour’ voyage around the British Isles.

The official naming of Queen Anne will take place from 4.00pm at the Pier Head - hosted by musician Matt Willis and his wife, TV presenter Emma Willis - and will be signified by the traditional smashing of a bottle of Champagne against the ship. A huge celebratory party will take place throughout the day, with Iconic Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli set to perform, as well as DJs and local talent.

Mersey Ferries are also running special Queen Anne viewing cruises throughout June 3 and have produced a special Cunard Queen Anne promotional film which is being shown on the onboard screens on the new trains. Katie McAlister, President of Cunard, said: “Cunard is honoured to have a train named after our founder as we prepare to name our beautiful new ship on the Mersey. Queen Anne is the 249th ship to bear Sir Samuel’s name and it is exciting to be able to mark this moment with our spiritual home.”