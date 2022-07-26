Over 40,000 Network Rail workers and 14 train companies will walkout on Wednesday leading to disrupted train services across the North West.

Merseyside is once again only hours away from another national strike that will impact upon public transport in the North West.

Arriva bus services in the region are already at a standstill due to workers walking out, as well as planned and past strike action from the likes of Stagecoach and Royal Mail.

Nothing more disruptive than that of the RMT railway strikes which occurred over three dates in June 2022 - taking place across some of the busier weekdays and around the time of the Glastonbury Festival.

Now it looks like the railway union is set to have one more additional strike date which will take place this week.

Here is everything you need to know about the RMT strike in Liverpool; such as when it is scheduled to take place, why workers are striking and what services will be affected.

When are the strikes scheduled to take place?

The planned strike action is set to take place across a 24-hour period this week.

RMT members throughout the UK will walkout on Wednesday, 27 July 2022.

Why are workers going on strike?

Much like that of the Arriva, Stagecoach and Royal Mail strike action, the main motivation of the RMT strike is over pay issues.

The trade unions have been in discussion with officials at Network Rail over a pay increase given the rate of inflation and crippling cost of living crisis in the United Kingdom currently.

Both had been in deep-rooted conversation since the biggest rail strikes in 30 years took place over three days in June 2022.

Railway strikers had voted overwhelmingly in favour of striking across Network Rail and 15 train operating companies.

With a turnout of 71%, 89% voted in favour of striking last month.

However, talks have since stalled between RMT and Network Rail, leading to yet another day of planned strike action that will hit Liverpool’s railway services on Wednesday.

Mick Lynch, who is the RMT general secretary, said that its members are more determined than ever to fight for better treatment by Network Rail and will not be bullied by officials: “Strike action will take place this Wednesday as planned and our members are more determined than ever to secure a decent pay rise, job security and good working conditions.”

“Network Rail have not made any improvement on their previous pay offer and the train companies have not offered us anything new.

“In fact Network Rail have upped the ante threatening to impose compulsory redundancies and unsafe 50% cuts to maintenance work, if we did not withdraw our planned strike action.” he added in an official statement.

“The train operating companies have put driver-only operations on the table along with ransacking our members’ terms and conditions.

“RMT will continue to negotiate in good faith but we will not be bullied or cajoled by anyone.

“The government needs to stop their interference in this dispute so the rail employers can come to a negotiated settlement with us.”

Will this impact services in Liverpool and what train operating companies are affected?

Network Rail have confirmed that due to the strike action taken on by over 40,000 workers and 14 train operating companies that only 20% of services will run on Wednesday.

Some regions and cities, such as Blackpool, Portsmouth and Bournemouth, will have no train services running in or out at all.

But what will the situation look like in Liverpool on strike day?

The following train operating companies that run services in and around Liverpool will be drastically affected by the planned strike action:

Passengers have been warned by Network Rail that if they plan to go through Liverpool Lime Street Station on Wednesday that trains will finish much earlier than normal.

It is scheduled that only two trains per hour will be running on at least 50% of the network, with Lime Street’s last trains scheduled to leave between 3 pm and 5 pm.

Final arrivals at the train station will be by 6:30 pm.

Despite the fact that Merseyrail are not a part of the industrial action, the railway company will still run ‘severely reduced’ services as their Network Rail staff who operate signalling systems and maintenance are involved.

Instead, the Merseyside railway company will only run an hourly service at selected train stations only, of which includes:

Chester and Ellesmere Port line - No trains from Chester or Ellesmere Port. Trains will start at Rock Ferry, only calling at Rock Ferry, Birkenhead Central, Hamilton Square, Moorfields and Liverpool Central

New Brighton Line - Trains will start at New Brighton and call at Wallasey Grove Road, Birkenhead North, Birkenhead Park, Hamilton Square, Moorfields and Liverpool Central

West Kirby line – Trains will start at West Kirby and call at Meols, Moreton, Leasowe, Birkenhead North, Birkenhead Park, Hamilton Square, Moorfields and Liverpool Central

Southport line - Trains will start at Southport and call at Formby, Blundellsands & Crosby, Waterloo, Moorfields and Liverpool Central

Ormskirk line – Trains will start at Ormskirk and call at Maghull, Aintree, Kirkdale, Moorfields and Liverpool Central

Kirkby line – Trains will start at Kirkby and will call at Fazakerley, Rice Lane, Kirkdale, Moorfields and Liverpool Central

Hunts Cross line - no services will run

To view the strike timetables, visit the Merseyrail website .

Please note that there will be no rail replacement buses on strike day and passengers are therefore advised to make other arrangements.

What has been said by Network Rail officials?

Phil James, Network Rail’s North West route director, said: “With a fraction of the usual workforce available, including signallers who safely move trains around the network there will be a severely limited service during RMT strike action tomorrow (27th July). Many North West routes won’t be served at all, once again pointlessly causing misery for millions of rail passengers.

“I can only apologise for the impact another RMT strike will have on people’s lives, especially those travelling for holidays or attending events such as the UEFA Women’s Euro 2022 semi-final in Milton Keynes (Wednesday 27th) and the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Thursday 28th).