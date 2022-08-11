The Nursing and Midwifery Council said it is yet to be decide whether there is a case to answer.

A Liverpool nursing trainee has been provisionally suspended by the Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC).

The NMC investigating committee has issued an interim order to registered nursing associate Donna Louise Millar, suspending her for 18 months. A virtual hearing was held earlier this month by a panel of three members to pass down the suspension.

As a result, Mrs Millar, who is based in Liverpool, is not allowed to practise, while the council investigates allegations about their fitness to work. Nursing associates work with healthcare support workers and registered nurses to deliver care for patients and the public.

It is also a stepping stone to becoming a registered nurse. According to a brief decision report issued by the NMC, unless Mrs Millar’s case has already been concluded or there has been a material change of circumstances, a panel will review the interim suspension order at a review meeting within the next six months and every six months thereafter.

It said: “The reviewing panel will be invited by the NMC to confirm the interim suspension order at this meeting and Mrs Millar will be notified of the panel’s decision in writing following that meeting.” Mrs Millar was not present at the meeting and was not represented.

What have the NMC said?

A spokesperson for the NMC said case examiners “are yet to decide whether there is a case to answer in relation to Mrs Millar, so for privacy reasons we can’t disclose the reasons for this suspension or confirm the allegations.” The spokesperson added that the council was not able to disclose any information beyond the brief report.

The determination said: “Where there has been a material change of circumstances that might mean that the order should be revoked or replaced, or there has been a request for an early review, a panel will review the interim order at a hearing which Mrs Millar will be invited to attend in person, send a representative on her behalf or submit written representations for the panel to consider.

“At any such review hearing the reviewing panel may revoke the interim order, it may confirm the interim suspension order, or it may replace it with an interim conditions of practice order. The NMC Case Examiners are yet to decide whether there is a case to answer in relation to the allegations made against Mrs Millar.