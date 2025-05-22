The first ever National Influencer Awards in Liverpool celebrated creativity and talent at the Crowne Plaza. Discover the complete list of winners.

The first ever National Influencer Awards took place last Friday (May 16) at the Crowne Plaza in Liverpool, hosted by local treasure, Leanne Campbell.

The glamorous event was full of familiar faces and honoured the influencers, creators, brands and leaders who are pushing boundaries and inspiring audiences nationwide.

Sponsored by Liverpool ONE and the ThinK Wine Group, the award featured a host of categories including Creative Campaign of the Year, Best Fashion Influencer and Best Family Influencer.

Full list of National Influencer Awards winners

Jen Graham - Green Campaign

Lydia McGrath & Carla Lawson - Micro Influencer

Alison Hammond - Comedic Campaign

Chantelle Fenwick - Beauty Influencer

Samantha Kenny - Fashion Influencer

Ellie Millar - Most Creative Campaign

Fenlon Interiors - Home & Interiors

Helen Briggs - Family Influencer

Heather Bowling - Aspirational

Wayne Lineker - Best Entrepreneurial Influencer

Ben Williams - Fitness & Wellness Influencer

Safiyya Vorajee & Ashley Cain - Best Charity Campaign

Angelina Perello Javar - Food & Drink Influencer

Jerome Griffin aka Scouse Ghetto Gourmet - Special award for contributions to hospitality in Liverpool

Leanne Campbell - Special award for Liverpool City Region advocacy

Kate Stewart - Special award empowering women in Liverpool City Region

Leanne Campbell said: “I was delighted to be asked to host this event and what an event it was!

“So many amazing, glamourous, creative and talented people all having a ball and celebrating their industry finally be recognised for its contribution to society. Also getting an award myself was an amazing surprise which truly meant the world to me."