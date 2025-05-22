Liverpool treasure hosts first ever National Influencer Awards - see the full list of winners
The first ever National Influencer Awards took place last Friday (May 16) at the Crowne Plaza in Liverpool, hosted by local treasure, Leanne Campbell.
The glamorous event was full of familiar faces and honoured the influencers, creators, brands and leaders who are pushing boundaries and inspiring audiences nationwide.
Sponsored by Liverpool ONE and the ThinK Wine Group, the award featured a host of categories including Creative Campaign of the Year, Best Fashion Influencer and Best Family Influencer.
Full list of National Influencer Awards winners
- Jen Graham - Green Campaign
- Lydia McGrath & Carla Lawson - Micro Influencer
- Alison Hammond - Comedic Campaign
- Chantelle Fenwick - Beauty Influencer
- Samantha Kenny - Fashion Influencer
- Ellie Millar - Most Creative Campaign
- Fenlon Interiors - Home & Interiors
- Helen Briggs - Family Influencer
- Heather Bowling - Aspirational
- Wayne Lineker - Best Entrepreneurial Influencer
- Ben Williams - Fitness & Wellness Influencer
- Safiyya Vorajee & Ashley Cain - Best Charity Campaign
- Angelina Perello Javar - Food & Drink Influencer
- Jerome Griffin aka Scouse Ghetto Gourmet - Special award for contributions to hospitality in Liverpool
- Leanne Campbell - Special award for Liverpool City Region advocacy
- Kate Stewart - Special award empowering women in Liverpool City Region
Leanne Campbell said: “I was delighted to be asked to host this event and what an event it was!
“So many amazing, glamourous, creative and talented people all having a ball and celebrating their industry finally be recognised for its contribution to society. Also getting an award myself was an amazing surprise which truly meant the world to me."
