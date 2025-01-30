Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liverpool residents express anger at United Utilities for increasing water bills, dubbing it 'legalised robbery'.

LiverpoolWorld readers are outraged by United Utilities’ announcement that water bills across the North West will increase by 32% over the next five years.

The water company, which supplies Merseyside, parts of Cheshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester and Cumbria, said the increase had been negotiated with the regulator Ofwat at the end of 2024. Ofwat’s decision means the typical billpayer will see their payments rise by an average of £86 this April, with further average increases of £31 each year until 2030.

United Utilities’ CEO Louise Beardmore said the rise in bills would raise £13 billion to invest in its infrastructure across the North West, noting that it would be the “largest investment in water and wastewater infrastructure in over 100 years”. However, the company will still raise dividend pay outs to its shareholders in 2025 so that they increase in line with inflation.

After sharing the news on Wednesday (January 29), Merseyside residents shared their anger about the move, with Andrew Joseph Bennett dubbing the water bill increase as “legalised robbery”.

Dave Lee said: “Paying more for a worse service while the shareholders profit doesn't seem like a particularly clever deal,” while Rob Benson added: “Tap water tastes like it came from a pond.”

Others noted that they have already seen large increases to their water bills, with Paula Williams commenting: “Our bill has gone up £220 more for the year.” June Cunningham-Garcia said: “Got my bill yesterday. Disgusting increase.”