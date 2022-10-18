Liverpool university named the most haunted in the UK

Tombstones, paranormal activity and reported hauntings were all taken into account.

One of Liverpool’s universities has been proclaimed the most haunted in the UK - with another of the city’s seats of learning named in the top five.

As we head into Halloween, new research into ‘supernatural links’ has revealed Britain’s centuries old universities to be some of the most spooky establishments in the country.

The analysis, conducted by The Knowledge Academy, considered a number of factors, including the amount of cemeteries, gravestones and paranormal reports within two miles of each campus.

Fifty-nine universities were surveyed, rated and ranked and the University of Liverpool came out as the most haunted in the country, with a spooky score of 8.73 out of 10.

Advertisement

Founded in 1884, the historic university ranked highly for the age of the building, it had 21 recorded instances of paranormal activity and also has a whopping 282,981 gravestones near it, scoring 9.65/10 in this category alone.

The university is deeply tied to historical figures from years gone by, with its world-renowned Abercrombie Square named after British General Sir Ralph Abercromby who died in the Battle of Alexandra in 1801.

The researchers say the university’s historic buildings serve as a reminder of the ghosts of yesteryear.

Liverpool John Moore’s University also ranked highly, coming in joint fourth, alongside the University of Exeter, amassing a spooky score of 7.76/10.

The University of Bath came second and the University of York ranked third.

Advertisement