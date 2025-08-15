End to University of Liverpool hybrid working row as strike action halted

Hundreds of staff members at the University of Liverpool have called off planned strike action.

Unite members at the University of Liverpool have voted to halt planned strike action, scheduled to take place yesterday (August 14) and next month, after accepting new terms to protect home working.

The dispute began when Unite claimed management at the University of Liverpool had decided to “impose” an increase to hybrid working, from 40% on-campus working to 60%.

Over 300 professional services staff including those involved in graduation ceremonies, confirmation of places and clearing for September’s intake of new students, were planning to strike from September 16 to 19, when the university welcomes its new and returning students.

Unite and sister union UCU have now negotiated new terms with the University of Liverpool, and say employees who work in a hybrid way “will not be forced” to work more than 40% of their time on campus.

The university and unions will now finalise the policy which will be in place for January 2026.