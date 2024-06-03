Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

I visited the eye-catching new attraction and was pleasantly surprised.

A unique attraction has just launched in Liverpool, offering visitors the chance to explore life upside down and get some fantastic photographs along the way.

Upside Down House UK’s brand-new house can found in the heart of Liverpool ONE, next to the iconic tourist sign and just steps away from a range of shops, bars and restaurants. Donning a bright red colour, the house really fits into the area and is definitely eye-catching. But, the inside is what’s really impressive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Upside Down House Liverpool. Image: Emma Dukes

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When you step inside the house, you’re greeted with furniture and items glued to the ceiling, from a bath tub to a football goal and I honestly felt a little drunk and dizzy navigating my way around. The way the attraction works is you basically pose with the items and when you flip your photographs, you look like you’re floating, hanging from the ceiling or playing the drums upside down. What’s even better is that there are staff members around to help you find the perfect pose, so it’s pretty much guaranteed you’ll end up with good photos.

Take a look around with me and find out what to expect when visiting Liverpool’s Upside Down House, and get a glimpse inside the extra-special Spinning House attraction next door...