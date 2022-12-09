A fresh weather warning for ice has been sounded for Liverpool as the city braces for temperatures as low as -8°C on Friday night

The Met Office has issued a fresh weather alert for Liverpool with temperatures set to plummet as low as -8°C on Friday night (December 8). The yellow-level warning for ice will stay in place until Sunday at 12 noon.

Liverpool is just one of many areas hit by weather warnings this week with Manchester also affected along with parts of Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland - some of which have also seen snow. We’re yet to see any of the white stuff in Liverpool although forecasters believe it could start falling in and around the city next week .

In the meantime, residents are urged to take extra care as icy patches on untreated pavements, cycle paths and roads could cause travel disruption and injuries. The freezing temperatures are thought to be down to a “source of air” billowing down to the UK from the Arctic and inflicting bitterly cold conditions.

Met Office meteorologist Luke Miall said: “It’s a cold one out there at the moment, and temperatures will soon be plummeting again as we head into the evening. We’ve got snow and ice warnings across the country, and these are where we’ve seen wintry showers feeding in through Thursday.”

Met Office weather forecast for Liverpool this weekend

The city will see a cold and cloudy start on Saturday with some wintry showers possible. Sunny spells will develop in the afternoon with a risk of wintry coastal showers. Frost and icy patches are possible, and temperatures are not expected to surpass 3°C.

