Thunder, lightning and some torrential downpours are likely in places, which could lead to flooding.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for heavy rain and warned that some areas could see torrential downpours, localised flooding and the chance of thunder and lightning.

The alert is in place from 8am on Monday (July 15) until midnight and covers Liverpool, Wirral and parts of Sefton. The weather experts say outbreaks of rain, some heavy and thundery, will spread steadily north across Merseyside, from Wales, during the course of the day.

The region is set for a sunny start to the working week with highs of around 21°C at lunchtime on Monday. However, clouds will begin to gather over Liverpool in the afternoon and the first spots of rain are predicted to arrive around 4pm, before turning heavy at 6pm and persisting through the night.

The Met Office warned: "Some torrential downpours are likely in places with 15 to 20 mm falling in less than an hour and as much as 30 to 40 mm in three hours. This is likely to lead to localised flooding, slower travel times and a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded."

Other concerns include power cuts, difficult driving conditions, damage to buildings and there is a small chance of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life. Some of the heavy rain may be accompanied by lightning, bringing a further hazard.

Met Office five day weather forecast for Liverpool

☁️ Sunday , July 14: Overcast. High of 18°C

, July 14: Overcast. High of 18°C ⚠️ Monday , July 15: Yellow weather warning for rain. High of 21°C

, July 15: Yellow weather warning for rain. High of 21°C ⛅ Tuesday , July 16: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 18°C

, July 16: Light rain changing to cloudy by late morning. High of 18°C ⛅ Wednesday , July 17: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. High of 22°C

, July 17: Sunny intervals changing to cloudy in the afternoon. High of 22°C ⛅ Thursday, July 18: Light rain changing to sunny intervals by late morning. High of 20°C