The Met Office has issued weather warnings for Liverpool and Merseyside, with heavy snow forecast set to hit the region.

A yellow alert for snow and ice is in place for Monday (January 16) and Tuesday (January 17) - when overnight temperatures could drop to -3°C

Commuters may be hit with disruption on their journeys home today, with heavy snow predicted in Liverpool from 5.00pm, continuing throughout the evening.

Snow flurries are also possible across the rest of Merseyside, however, most places will stay dry with clear spells. The night and early hours will be frosty and bitterly cold, with temperatures dropping as low as -3 °C.

Light snow is expected to continue in Liverpool throughout Tuesday, potentially clearing at around 6.00pm and isolated wintry showers may occur throughout Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, with sunny spells and widespread overnight frost.

Deputy Chief Meteorologist, Helen Caughey, said: “After a spell of wet and mild weather to start 2023, a brief cold spell will change the feel of our weather across the UK for a few days next week.

“As a northerly flow establishes, we’ll see temperatures decline with overnight frosts returning and the chance of wintry showers in the north. It will certainly feel cold in all regions too, with the northerly winds creating a notable windchill.”

A yellow weather warning for snow and ice is in place over Merseyside. Image: Met Office

What to expect