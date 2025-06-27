A cash injection has been awarded to help clear chewing gum off Liverpool’s streets.

Liverpool Council is one of 52 local authorities across the country that have successfully applied to the government’s Chewing Gum Task Force, now in its fourth year, for funds to clean gum off pavements and prevent it from being littered again.

Over the past three years, the city has been awarded approximately £80,000 to help tackle chewing gum litter. So far, the funding has been spent on specialist machinery and staff to remove chewing gum from the streets, with a high focus in residential areas.

A new grant of £27,000 will be used to tackle gum on a larger scale in high profile areas of the city, as well as engaging with residents and visitors about the issue. Established by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and run by environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy, the Chewing Gum Task Force Grant Scheme is open to councils who wish to clean up gum in their areas and invest in long-term behaviour change to prevent gum from being dropped in the first place.

The Task Force is funded by major gum manufacturers including Mars Wrigley and Perfetti Van Melle, with an investment of up to £10 million spread over five years. Following the success of the past two years, Liverpool Council was asked to take part in a night-time economy pilot last winter, focused on tackling chewing gum litter left in the city centre during the evenings.

Officials installed large bins in Concert Square and Matthew Street to increase the visibility of bins and capacity for rubbish collection throughout the night. Estimates suggest the annual clean-up cost of chewing gum for councils in the UK is around £7 million and, according to Keep Britain Tidy, around 77% of England’s streets and 99% of retail sites are stained with gum.

Due to increased focus on dealing with littering by the council and Liverpool Streetscene Services (LSSL), enquiries around littering have fallen by 25% over the past two years. Cllr Laura Robertson-Collins, Liverpool Council cabinet member for communities, neighbourhoods and streetscene said: “We know that used chewing gum being left on our streets is an extremely unpleasant and expensive example of littering in Liverpool.

“That’s why we welcome this funding from the Chewing Gum Task Force for the third year in a row. This support has already made a significant difference – not only in the city centre, but also in neighbourhoods across the north and south of Liverpool.

“However, our work is far from over. There’s simply no excuse for littering.

“Every piece of rubbish, including used chewing gum, should be disposed of properly, whether in the public bins provided or taken home. If we all took responsibility for our litter, the resources currently spent clearing it could instead be directed toward improving other essential council services.”

