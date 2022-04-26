Liverpool woman, 22, diagnosed with inoperable brain tumour finds miracle drug

Ellie was sadly given just 12 months to live.

Ellie Foley had her life turned upside down after being diagnosed with an inoperable and terminal brain tumour last year.

But the 22-year-old from Garston has been given renewed hope after recently hitting a £150k GoFundMe target which will allow her to begin potentially life-saving treatment with an expensive new drug.

Ellie’s partner Jack Foley told LiverpoolWorld: “We honestly couldn’t be more grateful to every single person who donated, I hope they realise the amazing impact they’ve made.”

After months of dizzy spells and vertigo, Ellie was sent for an MRI scan in December 2021.

The following month she was diagnosed with a diffuse midline glioma, which is inoperable due to its position on the brain stem cell.

The only treatment offered in the UK was a course of radiotherapy that could temporarily shrink the aggressive form of cancer.

A fighter: Photo: Jack Foley

“I was sent away from this appointment heartbroken in a flood of tears believing my life was over,” Ellie said in a heartfelt statement on her GoFundMe page.

“All the things I had dreamed of had just been stolen from me: getting married, buying a house, having children.

“I was at my lowest, a 22-year-old with no future, given 12 months to live, the constant thoughts of leaving my family, my partner Jack and friends behind.”

Hope in a new trial drug

After her diagnosis Ellie couldn’t walk without support.

She entered into advanced radiotherapy on February 3 believing this treatment would just extend her life by a short period of time.

However, due to her and her partner, Jack Foley, carrying out intensive research into treatments, they discovered a drug named ‘ONC201’ that offered hope of more effective treatment.

The German drug is currently in medical trails and the effects appear fruitful, according to a study published in Clinical Cancer Research.

A weekly treatment with ONC201 demonstrated ‘partial response or stable disease’ in nearly all patients with two different types of neuroendocrine tumors.

The couple say they spoke to various families across the UK who are using ONC201 which has allowed them to regain normality again and hope for the future.

But after the elation of finding a promising lifeline, Ellie and Jack were crushed to learn that the medical bills of this particular drug are £5,000 per month.

Money raising target

Determined to fight, Jack, set up a GoFundMe in hope of raising the £150,000 needed for Ellie’s course of treatment.

The couple have just recently hit the target and Ellie is now on course to start her medication shortly.

Jack told LiverpoolWorld: “I would of done anything to make this happen, GoFundMe was a stab in the dark and we had our fingers crossed but wasn’t sure what would come from it.

“We set the target for £150,000, we’ve just recently topped that and are now at £155,000.