📳 Lufthansa's new service to Frankfurt took off from Liverpool John Lennon Airport on Wednesday morning, bringing the return of global connectivity for the Airport for the first time in over ten years.

This new service means passengers can now check-in at Liverpool and connect onwards to a host of global destinations.

📳 More than 28,000 Liverpool households have signed up for the new green bin charge.

According to the Council, more than £1.2 million has been generated in the eight weeks since the local authority began charging residents £40 a year for green waste to be collected from their homes.

📳 Liverpool's Lu Ban has been chosen as a finalist for the VisitEngland Awards for Excellence 2022.