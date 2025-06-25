Liverpool's 17 safest areas to live in summer 2025 unveiled by latest crime data

Emma Dukes
Digital Journalist

Published 25th Jun 2025, 14:28 BST

Discover the 17 safest areas in Liverpool to live this summer, according to the latest crime data.

These are Liverpool’s 17 seventeen safest neighbourhoods, based on crime statistics.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported in the city into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025 with the rankings based on the number of reported criminal offences per 1,000 residents in each neighbourhood.

The city of Liverpool is divided into 60 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 17 neighbourhoods in the city with the smallest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

In the West Allerton area, there were 17.9 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

1. West Allerton

In the West Allerton area, there were 17.9 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

In the Calderstones area, there were 26.4 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

2. Calderstones

In the Calderstones area, there were 26.4 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Emma Dukes

In the Childwall West & Wavertree Green area, there were 26.7 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

3. Childwall West & Wavertree Green

In the Childwall West & Wavertree Green area, there were 26.7 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Wikimedia

In the Childwall East area, there were 38.9 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents.

4. Childwall East

In the Childwall East area, there were 38.9 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

