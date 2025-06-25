These are Liverpool’s 17 seventeen safest neighbourhoods, based on crime statistics.

The figures are provided by Local Insights using Merseyside Police’s crime numbers, which break down criminal offences reported in the city into specific neighbourhoods.

The data is for the period from March 2024 to February 2025 with the rankings based on the number of reported criminal offences per 1,000 residents in each neighbourhood.

The city of Liverpool is divided into 60 Middle Layer Super Output Areas (MSOAs) - or neighbourhoods - and the figures refer to where the crimes occurred, not where they were reported from.

We have listed the 17 neighbourhoods in the city with the smallest number of reported criminal offences in the gallery below. All photos are for illustrative purposes only and figures do not refer to any individual buildings or streets.

1 . West Allerton In the West Allerton area, there were 17.9 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Google Earth

2 . Calderstones In the Calderstones area, there were 26.4 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Emma Dukes

3 . Childwall West & Wavertree Green In the Childwall West & Wavertree Green area, there were 26.7 neighbourhood-level incidents of crime per 1,000 residents. | Wikimedia