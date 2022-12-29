Scousers achieved so much in 2022.
It’s almost time to say goodbye to 2022 and welcome the new year.
2022 has been a rollercoaster, with the loss of Queen Elizabeth, multiple new Prime Ministers and a cost-of-living crisis. But, it hasn’t all been bad.
Local people and famous scousers have achieved some brilliant things this year, from contributing to a huge win for England Women’s team to campaigning for a community garden.
LiverpoolWorld has chosen a selection of influential people from Liverpool who have really shone this year, and shown just how amazing Liverpudlians are.
1. Alex Greenwood
England football legend Alex Greenwood was immortalised with a massive mural in the heart of her hometown, Bootle, after the team won the Euros this Summer. Image: Michael Regan/Getty
2. April Grierson
April Grierson went viral after sharing her battle with Hodgkin Lymphoma on TikTok. Diagnosed with the illness at the age of 20, April shared the most difficult challenges she faced, such as shaving her head, and has helped others facing cancer.
Image: aprilgriersonmakeup via Instagram.
3. Jurgen Klopp
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp won the Freedom of the City award earlier this year, after winning the hearts of scousers over the last seven years. Image: Nick Taylor/LFC/Getty
4. Khan Odita
15-year-old Khan Odita was awarded a grant from Mayor Steve Rotheram’s fund for grassroots environment projects. The teenager founded the Mulgrave Street Action Group after becoming fed up with rubbish dumped near to his home in Toxteth and wanted to create a community space to be proud of. He has also published a book, My Friend Who Didn’t Speak. Image: Remy Greasley