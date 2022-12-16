The urban area is truly worth the title.

The Baltic Triangle has once again been named one of the coolest neighbourhoods in Britain.

Located on the outskirts of the city centre, the urban area is brimming with bars, street art and creative businesses, as well as a quirky market and independent coffee shops.

In October 2022, Time Out named the area one of its 12 coolest neighbourhoods in the UK. The publication noted: “Its warehouses are home to some of the coolest bars, restaurants and cultural spaces in the North West.” And they’re not the only ones who think so.

The Telegraph released their guide to ‘Britain’s 15 coolest neighbourhoods’ earlier this week, and placed the Baltic Triangle at number six.

Referring to the area of “seriously cultured” the Telegraph singled out the Grade II listed Baltic Fleet as the “cosiest pub” and recommended Ryde and Chapters of Us as the best spots to grab a brew.

It’s no surprise to us that the Baltic Triangle consistently receives high praise, with tourists constantly posing for snaps in front of the brilliant street art dotted around Jamaica Street - including Paul Curtis’ Liverbird wings mural.

If there’s one thing we’re known for in this city, it’s how to have a good time. The nightlife in the Baltic might possibly be the city’s worst-kept secret. 24 Kitchen Street throws a whole host of events with music from all genres. Content is home to Bongo’s Bingo - the event which started life in this area has now become a worldwide sensation.

Young people travel from all over the place to visit the popular Baltic Market, an industrial-style food court featuring some of the best local street-food, desserts and drinks. Opposite is Peaky Blinders, perfect for channeling your inner Tommy Shelby in the pub designed after the iconic TV series.

There are plenty of coffee shops, bakeries and breweries to keep you going if you’re after something a little bit more low-key, including 92 degrees. In the summertime, the sun trap that is the Botanical Garden has to be the best place to enjoy a G&T along with its sister site Sub Rosa.

For shopping, you’ll find hidden treasures at Red Brick Market, which hosts local creators and sellers, offering a range of goods from vintage clothing to funky jewellery. If it’s designer clothes that take your fancy, SEVENSTORE is home to the likes of Acne Studios and Carhatt WIP - and the store is immaculately designed.

24 Kitchen Street hosts a variety of artists and DJs. Image: 24 Kitchen Street via Facebook

One of the city’s fastest-growing areas, the Baltic is home to dozens of tech businesses and community interest company (CIC), Baltic Creative is at the heart of the district. The CIC say they were sick of seeing creative companies and artists move into areas for their cheap rents and then being forced out. So instead, they’ve developed and sustained premises within the place where digital, creative, artistic and independent industries can prosper.

New developments are constantly on the go for the area, such as the luxurious, quirky apartment building Baltic Yard which recently opened and there’s even a local community group who do weekly litter clean-ups.

