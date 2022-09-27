Liverpool are in the final two to host next year’s contest, alongside Glasgow.

Either Liverpool or Glasgow will host Eurovision 2023, cutting the shortlist down from seven to just two cities.

The BBC has said that both cities had ‘the strongest overall offer’ and will be announcing the final winner in the coming weeks.

Liverpool City Council said: “Liverpool is very proud to make the final two on the BBC/EBU Eurovision shortlist. It would be our privilege to put on a show - for Ukraine, the UK & for Europe. #Eurovision2023 in Liverpool? Imagine...”

Why is the UK hosting Eurovision?

The UK was chosen to host Eurovision instead of last year’s winners, Ukraine, due to the ongoing conflict with Russia.

Kalush Orchestra with their trophy and Ukraine's flags after winning on behalf of Ukraine at the Eurovision Song Contest 2022. Picture: Marco Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images

Advertisement

Sam Ryder came second for the UK in 2021, with his smash-hit, Spaceman.

Expressions of interest to host the 2023 event were made by 20 cities across the UK and seven cities made the shortlist.

Today’s announcement means Birmingham, Glasgow, Leeds, Manchester and Newcastle are no longer in the running.

Ahead of today’s decision, Liverpool’s push was has boosted by the Mayor of its twin city, Odessa, Gennadiy Trukhanov. In a video, Mr Trukhanov sent best wishes from the south-western port city.

He said: “Dear citizens of Liverpool. Our cities are located far from each other but there are things that shorten this distance.

Advertisement

“Odessa and Liverpool are two maritime, free cities. Two architectural pearls that attract millions of tourists annually and also a longstanding friendship and solidarity, originated by our twinning, unite us.

“Odessa is the city where dozens of European cultures and traditions meet each other. We haven’t only absorbed them but enriched them too.”

“We believe that our sister city Liverpool is worth hosting this contest, as it perfectly reflects the brightness of the event and demonstrates the true diversity within unity. We absolutely support you and wish you good luck.”

Liverpool first struck up links with Odessa in 1957 when it was still part of the Soviet Union. City officials maintained an active policy of twinning with other cities following the Second World War where links were forged with the Black Sea port.

Which Liverpool venue would host?

As the EBU have stated that the host city needs to have the capacity, capability and experience to host the event, the MandS Bank Arena could be the key to Liverpool hosting the 2023 event.

Advertisement

With a capacity of 11,000, the arena has played host to large international acts and continues to do so, with Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle and George Ezra shows coming up later in the year.

Both Liverpool and Glasgow’s hosting bids are for riverside arenas.

How do I get tickets for Eurovision 2023?

Tickets won’t be on sale until the host city is confirmed.

The Eurovision website states that: “Ticket prices, availability, and even the ticket provider, won’t be decided until there is a confirmed Host City and venue for the shows.”

“That’s not all, the BBC will then need to work out how much space is needed for the production inside the chosen venue such as cameras and the stage. All that is dependent on the chosen venue and can’t be confirmed in advance.”

Advertisement

Once all that is decided, tickets for nine shows will go on sale: