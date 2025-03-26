Incredible drone footage captures Liverpool’s historic skyline including the Liver Building, Anglican Cathedral, St Johns Beacon and Anfield Stadium.

Anfield Stadium, home of Liverpool FC, and the Anglican Cathedral can also be seen in the footage.

St Johns Beacon was home to a rotating restaurant and a radio station. The building is now vacant after Bauer Media announced that it would be vacating St Johns Beacon after 24 years, following a decision not to renew the lease in 2024.

A general view of Liverpool's Anfield stadium. | Carl Recine / Getty Image

With the famous Liver birds perched on top and the distinctive clock towers, the Royal Liver Building is one of the most recognisable buildings in the entire city.

RLB 360 is the building's visitor experience, offering guided public tours of the Grade I listed building, clock tower and 15th floor, unlocking incredible views across the river, docks and beyond.

Liverpool FC’s Anfield Stadium has hosted countless unforgettable moments in football history, as well as some of the biggest pop stars in the world. The home of the Reds continues to be a pilgrimage site for sports enthusiasts.

The Anglican cathedral - the largest in Britain and the fifth largest in the world - has Grade I listed status and is a truly iconic building, home to beautiful architecture, stained glass windows, breath-taking views and family of peregrine falcons. Considered one of Liverpool’s most beautiful buildings, it was designed by architect Sir Giles Gilbert Scott, who was just 22-years-old at the time.

