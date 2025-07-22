Princes

One of the UK’s leading food and drink companies has completed the acquisition of the Royal Liver Building in Liverpool

The historic and iconic building has been bought by Princes, a top UK food and drink company, which recently completed the acquisition of the famous property, marking a major milestone in its longstanding connection to the city.

The Royal Liver Building, a Grade I-listed structure and one of Liverpool’s most recognisable landmarks, has stood as a symbol of the city's maritime heritage and civic pride for over a century.

The purchase by Princes underscores the company’s deep roots in Liverpool, where it was originally established in 1880 as ‘Simpson & Roberts & Co.’ The company took on the Princes name in 1900 and has grown to become a household staple across the UK.

Princes

Princes, which has been a tenant in the Royal Liver Building since 1982, employs more than 400 colleagues at the site. The company has confirmed that existing operations and tenant arrangements within the building will remain unchanged, with no immediate plans to alter the current setup.

"Liverpool is an integral part of our heritage and future. Securing the Royal Liver Building reflects our commitment to this great city, our people, and sustainable success,” said Simon Harrison, CEO of Princes. “The Royal Liver Building is an enduring symbol of Liverpool, and it’s an honour for Princes to call it our home."

Going forward, Princes intends to expand its presence within the Liver Building, using it not only as its corporate headquarters but also as a venue for events, collaboration, and community engagement, with the purchase forming part of a £60 million investment and a key element of an £83 million UK-wide property strategy.

Princes, now operating under the NewPrinces Group following its 2024 transition from Newlat Food – an Italian business listed in Milan and majority owned by founder Angelo Mastrolia – confirmed the acquisition as a bold step in its long-term growth plan.

Princes

Joe Dent, Chief People Officer at Princes, added: "With the purchase of the Royal Liver Building, we are investing in the future of our teams in a place that they take great pride in. Being headquartered in such an iconic location will continue to inspire our colleagues and cement our deep and meaningful connection to Liverpool."

Employing almost 3,000 people across 10 UK sites, Princes is one of the country’s largest food and drink manufacturers. The company recently launched a campaign to promote UK food production, with many of its products set to carry the UKM stamp – highlighting their origin in British factories and reinforcing the company's contribution to the national economy.

The company says the acquisition of the Royal Liver Building not only solidifies its historic bond with Liverpool but also brings tangible business benefits. Owning the building will eliminate rental costs and strengthen Princes’ financial position by securing a valuable long-term asset in its operational base.