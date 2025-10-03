A popular city centre restaurant has told the Local Democracy Reporting Service it’s ‘trying its best’ to improve after it received a zero food hygiene rating by inspectors.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miss Phở is a Vietnamese restaurant located on Renshaw Street and has been serving customers since its opening in 2022.

The restaurant, opposite Genting Casino, prides itself on providing a “combination of five fundamental tastes in overall meals”, with each distinctive flavour making the Vietnamese food “so special”. The restaurant closed earlier this year and claimed to be undertaking an interior makeover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Miss Pho restaurant, Liverpool city centre | Google/LDRS

However, Miss Phở was inspected by Liverpool City Council’s environmental health team on September 3 and were subsequently awarded a zero hygiene rating. The LDRS understands the full inspection report is currently unavailable as the local authority’s investigation into the premises is ongoing.

According to the Food Standards Agency, a zero rating means the restaurant must make ‘urgent improvement’. Additionally, Miss Phở were informed ‘major improvement’ was necessary in hygienic food handling, cleanliness and management of food safety.

A representative from Miss Pho told the LDRS: “We had the problems at the start, but we have already started making the improvements and monitor every day.

“The council also advised us to get a consultant to help us meet all of the obligations and we have done that. We will have a visit on October 14 and we have booked full staff training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We try our best to deliver the best food and the best service and we’re doing everything we can to make the restaurant better because we value our customers and we know they deserve the best.

“We know our problems and our faults and we’re working hard on that. We want to reassure our customers everything will be fixed and expect to have the best rating the next time we’re assessed.”