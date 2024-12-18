Liverpool's New Mersey shopping park confirms festive opening hours
New Mersey’s full opening times in the run up to and throughout the Christmas period are:
- Friday 20 December: 9am – 8pm
- Saturday 21 December: 9am – 7pm
- Sunday 22 December: 8am – 5pm
- Monday 23 December: 9am – 5pm
- Tuesday 24 December (Christmas Eve): 9am – 5pm
- Wednesday 25 December (Christmas Day): Closed
- Thursday 26 December (Boxing Day): 9am – 6pm
- Friday 27 December: 9am – 6pm
- Saturday 28 December: 9am – 6pm
- Sunday 29 December: 8am – 5pm
- Monday 30 December: 9am – 6pm
- Tuesday 31 December (New Years Eve): 9am – 5pm
- Wednesday 1 January (New Years Day): 10am – 6pm
- Thursday 2 January – normal hours resume: 9am – 8pm
Opening days and times will vary by store, so it’s always recommended that visitors check with individual retailers before setting off.
Russell Hall, centre manager at New Mersey, said: “Whether you’re visiting to pick up last-minute Christmas gifts, enjoy a festive meal, or simply to spend time with loved ones, we're here right up until Christmas Eve to ensure you can get everything you need.”
In collaboration with Age Concern Liverpool & Sefton, the shopping park has also hosted a Merry Mailbox initiative, collecting and delivering heartfelt Christmas cards to older members of the community who may feel isolated over the festive period.
For more information on New Mersey and to plan your trip please visit https://newmersey.co.uk/