Liverpool's New Mersey shopping park confirms festive opening hours

By Emily OBrien
Contributor
Published 18th Dec 2024, 11:57 BST
Updated 18th Dec 2024, 15:23 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

New Mersey has confirmed its festive opening times for last minute shopping and anyone planning a day out with family and friends over the Christmas period.

New Mersey’s full opening times in the run up to and throughout the Christmas period are:

  • Friday 20 December: 9am – 8pm
  • Saturday 21 December: 9am – 7pm
  • Sunday 22 December: 8am – 5pm
  • Monday 23 December: 9am – 5pm
  • Tuesday 24 December (Christmas Eve): 9am – 5pm
  • Wednesday 25 December (Christmas Day): Closed
  • Thursday 26 December (Boxing Day): 9am – 6pm
  • Friday 27 December: 9am – 6pm
  • Saturday 28 December: 9am – 6pm
  • Sunday 29 December: 8am – 5pm
  • Monday 30 December: 9am – 6pm
  • Tuesday 31 December (New Years Eve): 9am – 5pm
  • Wednesday 1 January (New Years Day): 10am – 6pm
  • Thursday 2 January – normal hours resume: 9am – 8pm

Opening days and times will vary by store, so it’s always recommended that visitors check with individual retailers before setting off.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
New Mersey confirms festive opening hoursplaceholder image
New Mersey confirms festive opening hours

Russell Hall, centre manager at New Mersey, said: “Whether you’re visiting to pick up last-minute Christmas gifts, enjoy a festive meal, or simply to spend time with loved ones, we're here right up until Christmas Eve to ensure you can get everything you need.”

In collaboration with Age Concern Liverpool & Sefton, the shopping park has also hosted a Merry Mailbox initiative, collecting and delivering heartfelt Christmas cards to older members of the community who may feel isolated over the festive period.

For more information on New Mersey and to plan your trip please visit https://newmersey.co.uk/

Related topics:Liverpool
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice