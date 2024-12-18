Liverpool's New Mersey shopping park confirms festive opening hours

New Mersey has confirmed its festive opening times for last minute shopping and anyone planning a day out with family and friends over the Christmas period.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to LiverpoolWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

New Mersey’s full opening times in the run up to and throughout the Christmas period are:

Friday 20 December: 9am – 8pm

Saturday 21 December: 9am – 7pm

Sunday 22 December: 8am – 5pm

Monday 23 December: 9am – 5pm

Tuesday 24 December (Christmas Eve): 9am – 5pm

Wednesday 25 December (Christmas Day): Closed

Thursday 26 December (Boxing Day): 9am – 6pm

Friday 27 December: 9am – 6pm

Saturday 28 December: 9am – 6pm

Sunday 29 December: 8am – 5pm

Monday 30 December: 9am – 6pm

Tuesday 31 December (New Years Eve): 9am – 5pm

Wednesday 1 January (New Years Day): 10am – 6pm

Thursday 2 January – normal hours resume: 9am – 8pm

Opening days and times will vary by store, so it’s always recommended that visitors check with individual retailers before setting off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New Mersey confirms festive opening hours

Russell Hall, centre manager at New Mersey, said: “Whether you’re visiting to pick up last-minute Christmas gifts, enjoy a festive meal, or simply to spend time with loved ones, we're here right up until Christmas Eve to ensure you can get everything you need.”

In collaboration with Age Concern Liverpool & Sefton, the shopping park has also hosted a Merry Mailbox initiative, collecting and delivering heartfelt Christmas cards to older members of the community who may feel isolated over the festive period.

For more information on New Mersey and to plan your trip please visit https://newmersey.co.uk/