Liverpool's top 10 'poshest' neighbourhoods revealed - see the full list

Emma Dukes
Digital Journalist

Published 2nd Jun 2025, 09:38 BST

These are the top 10 ‘poshest’ parts of Liverpool, according to house prices.

Liverpool’s ‘poshest’ neighbourhoods have been revealed by new data.

The research by lettings and estate agent, Benham and Reeves, has revealed the top 10 ‘poshest’ neighbourhoods based on the percentage of homes available with a price tag of more than double the Liverpool average in the last 30 days (£350,000 plus based on the May average of £174,368).

Take a look at the list below.

62.5% of homes available in Allerton/West Allerton were priced at £350k or above.

1. Allerton/West Allerton

62.5% of homes available in Allerton/West Allerton were priced at £350k or above. | Google Street View

56.0% of homes available in Calderstones were priced at £350k or above.

2. Calderstones, Liverpool

56.0% of homes available in Calderstones were priced at £350k or above. | Emma Dukes

44% of homes available in Mossley Hill were priced at £350k or above.

3. Mossley Hill

44% of homes available in Mossley Hill were priced at £350k or above. | Google Street View

42.9% of homes available in Gateacre were priced at £350k or above.

4. Gateacre

42.9% of homes available in Gateacre were priced at £350k or above. | Sue Adair via Wikimedia

