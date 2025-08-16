Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk calls racist abuse of Antoine Semenyo ‘a disgrace’

Getty Images

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has spoken out against the racist abuse suffered by Bournemouth winger Antoine Semenyo during last night’s Premier League match at Anfield.

Liverpool’s 4-2 home win against Bournemouth was briefly halted last night after referee Anthony Taylor was made aware of a complaint by Semenyo, with Van Dijk insisting that the sport still has a lot to do to educate people.

The incident is now the subject of Merseyside Police and Premier League investigations, with Liverpool FC issueing a statement saying: “We condemn racism and discrimination in all forms, it has no place in society or football.”

“What else can we do?” said Van Dijk. “Because this is the very odd one (case) that has managed to say something that is obviously a disgrace,” he said. “The only thing we can do is deal with it by dealing with him personally and try to educate the next generation. That is the only way to try and kick it out, in my opinion.

Referee Anthony Taylor paused the match between Liverpool and Bournemouth in the 29th minute after Bournemouth striker Antoine Semenyo reported being racially abused by a fan inside Anfield Stadium. | AFP via Getty Images

“I can’t believe it. These things shouldn’t happen but unfortunately it does and it is an absolute disgrace in my eyes. First and foremost these things should never happen in the world, not only football. I am happy to say I don’t see it happening up until today actually.

“But in general racism is not of this world in my opinion, but if we are to be realistic, unfortunately, it still exists and that is the painful side of it. We have to deal with it in the here and now.”

The Netherlands international added: “I am here for Antoine, whenever he needs it and we are here as a club to deal with it in the best way possible because it shouldn’t happen. I’ve had loads of conversations with him about it: first and foremost I wanted to know what happened and I am glad the authorities are dealing with it all.

“But we stand with him completely and anything he needs for support, I am here for him. We are all here for him, to be honest, but the club as well and they are dealing with it in the right way, I am fully confident about that.”