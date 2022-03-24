With the growing popularity of online banking, a number of banks across the UK have announced imminent closures of their branches.

Lloyds Banking Group has revealed plans to permanently close 60 of its branches across the UK - joining many of its competitors citing the popularity of online banking.

In total, the banking giant has announced that 24 Lloyds branches, 19 Bank of Scotland and 17 Halifax outlets will shut its doors in 2022.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With a number of branches in Liverpool alone, have any been affected? Here’s everything you need to know.

Why are branches being closed?

Lloyds Banking Group is not alone when it comes to banks announcing the closure of its branches in the UK - HSBC revealed 69 branches forced to close in 2022 just last week.

In a statement, the lending giant revealed that the growing popularity of its customers using online banking motivated the decision.

Revealing not only a 27% rise in the use of its mobile banking app over the past two years, but a 12% rise in the number of regular online banking users too.

In total, it is estimated that 18.6 million people regularly do their banking online with 15 million via mobile phones.

The 60 branches that are set to be closed in 2022 are said to employ 124 people.

Vim Maru, the Group Retail Director, explained: “Just like many other high street businesses, fewer customers are choosing to visit our branches.

“Our branch network is an important way for us to support our customers, but we need to adapt to the significant growth in customers choosing to do most of their everyday banking online.”

Are any branches in Liverpool affected by the closures?

Out of the 60 branches that Lloyds Banking Group are closing in 2022, one of them is in Liverpool.

The Lloyds Bank branch in Woolton, Liverpool will close its doors on July 7.

What has the union said about the closures?

The official union group representing all staff at Lloyds Banking Group, Unite, has condemned the closure of 60 branches, illustrating the detrimental impact it will have on local communities.

National Officer for the union Caren Evans said: “Lloyds Banking Group must not be allowed to abandon 60 more local communities where bank branches play an essential role.

“The 124 employees who work tirelessly in their communities are dedicated to serving the banking needs of the most vulnerable who depend on their skilled services

“When a bank branch closes, the heart of the local community is ripped out and the results are devastating. Unite is clear that simply leaving an ATM in place of a vibrant bank branch is wholly insufficient

“The banking sector needs to answer some serious questions about its corporate social responsibilities and the Government cannot stand back and allow the relentless closure of banks to continue until no more local banking services remain.”

Full list of Lloyds Banking Group (LBG) branch closures

Here is the full list of all branch closures announced by Lloyds Banking Group - including the date it will shut its doors.

Bank of Scotland

Aberdeen - 14 September

Alness - 27 July

Brechin - 2 August

Broxburn - 9 August

Carluke - 27 June

Clarkston - 4 July

Dunblane - 7 July

Dyce - 5 July

Edinburgh, Barnton - 13 July

Edinburgh, Shandwick - 13 July

Forres - 11 July

Glasgow, Riddrie - 9 August

Innerleithen - 4 August

Kirkcudbright - 3 August

Lockerbie - 8 August

Selkirk - 8 August

Shotts - 15 August

Stromness - 17 August

Troon - 21 September

Halifax

Abingdon - 29 June

Beaconsfield - 28 July

Beccles - 5 July

Belfast, Shaftesbury - 28 June

Bideford - 6 July

Devizes - 27 July

Doncaster, Market Place - 19 September

Dunstable - 11 July

Finchley Central - 12 July

Halifax, Commercial Street - 19 September

Margate - 18 July

Morriston - 18 July

Penge - 10 August

Totton - 19 July

Wokingham - 20 July

Worcester Park - 20 July

Yeadon - 25 July

Lloyds Bank