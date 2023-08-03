Local entrepreneurs to launch businesses in Liverpool’s £1 shops

Five £1 shops have been created since 2021, including a hair and beauty salon, a fashion outlet and a family-run Italian bakery.

Two entrepreneurs have taken the keys for Liverpool's latest £1 shops. The scheme – a variation on the city's Homes for a Pound project – sees the former empty units on Smithdown Road made available at a cost of £1 a year for three years.

Jayne Hayter, who previously worked on Smithdown Road for 10 years in the Old Bank, will open her shop 'In Loving Memory Of' – specialising in providing services for bereaved families – at the end of August.

And just two doors away Derry Boorman, who graduated with a photography degree at Liverpool Hope University 10 years ago this summer, is set to open her first studio in the Autumn.

Like the homeowners, the successful applicants have to carry out repairs and refurbishment themselves and must have finance in place. Tenants like Derry and Jayne will pay £1 a year in rent for the first three years, with a capped commercial rate for the following two.

The Council set the terms of the scheme by setting out that each proposal must be for a new, commercial business and cannot compete with an existing business in the neighbourhood.

Gambling establishments, fast food takeaways, tanning salons, off licences/pubs and pay day loan shops were also not permitted but bids for community cafes and healthy takeaways will be considered.

The pair received their keys and will join three other £1 shops – a beauty salon, fashion store and an Italian cafe – on a previously vacant row of units once earmarked for demolition.

And the duo both have their families to thank for making their dream of opening a shop come true.