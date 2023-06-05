Register
Locals ‘devastated’ as popular Liverpool restaurant announces permanent closure

The much-loved eatery and bar will close for good next week.

Emma Dukes
By Emma Dukes
Published 5th Jun 2023, 21:30 BST
Updated 5th Jun 2023, 21:35 BST

A popular city centre restaurant is set to close its doors for good, joining the list of many local businesses we’ve lost over the last year.

Situated on the corner of Myrtle Street and Hope Street, The Refinery opened back in 2016 and quickly became a popular spot for students and tourists.

Sadly, the restaurant and bar will serve the city for just one more week before permanently closing.

Sharing the news on Facebook, The Refinery said: “To all our friends! It’s with a mix of bittersweet emotions that we announce the permanent closure of The Refinery Bar and Kitchen on Hope Street, Liverpool on June 12th.

“Let’s make this last week memorable and celebrate the good times together – swing by and enjoy the amazing food and drinks before we bid farewell!”

Many loyal customers expressed their sadness at the news, commenting, “Devastated, love this place” and, “So sorry to read this, had many great times in there.”

The Refinery will host their last popular ‘Motown Night’ on Thursday June 8, with a live band performing and tickets costing £5 per person.

