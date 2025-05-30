Major changes are happening inside New Brighton’s Queen’s Royal ahead of a grand reopening this summer.

The Queen’s Royal, which sits on New Brighton’s waterfront, has been empty for six years after it unexpectedly closed in March 2019. The former hotel has remained shut ever since.

However it was announced on May 8, the pub would soon be reopening as its new operators announced it would “be reborn as a traditional pub with a modern twist.” When the venue reopens, it’s hoped it will help revive an area of the seafront that went quiet following the closure of Wetherspoons.

Now Nicholas Demetrios, who also runs Wirral venues Nyx, Onyx, and the Little Gem, hopes to bring back pub food and nice pints to the Wirral waterfront location. The hotel still has its licence and it’s planned for the hotel to remain open until 1am.

The Queen's Royal, New Brighton. | LDRS

Ahead of a planned reopening at the end of June, extensive work is currently under way in the hotel which started last November. Repairs have been made to the roof which was coming down, the outside is being repainted, while the inside is being gutted out.

The former Stage Door Tap will now become a self-contained function room while what was the function room will become the new hotel’s restaurant and bar. People will be able to walk straight from the promenade to grab some food and a pint rather than going in the side like before.

The bar will be situated towards the back and food will be delivered by Fusion Catering, a local firm who recently catered for the latest Wirral Mayor ceremony. Downstairs which was previously off limits with its abandoned bar is set to become a hub for businesses including a hairdressers.

It’s hoped the ground floor restaurant will open in time for the summer with the hotel’s garden put to full use while work will continue upstairs to get the hotel rooms ready for the autumn. Alongside the usual en-suite rooms, there will also be two self-contained flats with one including a jacuzzi.

The Queen's Royal, New Brighton. | LDRS

Nicholas said between himself and landlord Anthony Fox over a half a million was being spent on the building. When the restaurant opens, the focus is going to be family friendly during the day while singers, bands, and live entertainment is expected to bring an older crowd in in the evenings.

He told the LDRS: “I want this to become people’s local pub and their local event space. New Brighton is already packed so it’s only going to get busier really,” adding: “I would like the tourists who are going to the Travelodge to be able to go somewhere a bit different, this will give you a vibe of New Brighton.

“The work started in November and they are still here. The landlord did the roof and rewired everything. He has helped us a lot. He got it ready for us to move in and I am grateful for that.”

Despite the hotel not being open yet, the new operators said they were already getting about 10 CVs a day from people looking for a job. Nicholas said: “It has been unbelievable the reaction. A lot of people are just coming in to see inside. We have already booked two weddings. They wanted it here.

“I am hopefully here for the long term. I am 24 years old and I am using my short experience of life, my degree, and being [Wirral Life Magazine] entrepreneur of the year to hopefully make it work.”