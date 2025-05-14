Love Island All Stars winners Gabby Allen and Casey O'Gorman have announced their split just three months after winning the latest series.

The latest winners of Love Island All Stars have broken up, just three months after bagging a £50,000 cash prize.

Liverpool-born Gabby Allen now 33, was a professional dancer when she first entered the villa on the third series of Love Island. She joined the villa on day seven and coupled up with Marcel Somerville for the duration of the show. They eventually finished in fourth place, with Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay winning the series.

Gabby and Marcel eventually split up, after ten months together, after Marcel cheated during a holiday in Mexico. The former couple both appeared in the latest season of Love Island All Stars, with Gabby telling Marcel: “I accept your apology.”

Love Island stars Casey O’Gorman and Gabby Allen split weeks after making their relationship official. Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Casey O’Gorman featured in Love Island in 2023, before appearing in the All Stars version in both 2024 and 2025. O’Gorman went on to win the latest series alongside Gabby Allen but, just three months later, the pair have already split.

In a joint statement to MailOnline, their representatives said: "After much thoughtful consideration, Gabby and Casey have decided to go their separate ways romantically.

“This decision was mutual, and they both remain on good terms as friends with a shared respect for each other."

Gabby’s representative added: “Gabby is grateful for the memories they've created together and wishes Casey nothing but the best as they both move forward on their individual journeys. She's excited for what the future holds and appreciates.”