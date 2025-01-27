Chinese New Year Liverpool 2025: Parade route, timings, road closures and what's on
The full itinerary for Liverpool‘s upcoming festival of ‘sound, fun, colour and confetti’ has been announced, in celebration of the Lunar New Year.
The city is already adorned with symbolic Chinese lanterns and its iconic buildings, including Sefton Park Palm House and St George’s Hall, will be lit up red as Liverpool celebrates the Year of the Snake from January 29.
In Liverpool ONE, you’ll find a stunning Wood Snake sculpture on display in the pools on Thomas Steers Way and the infamous Liverpool letters have been given an exciting new makeover.
The city’s main celebrations will take place on Sunday, February 2, and will see the return of the much-loved Chinatown takeover - which includes traditional dragon, lion and unicorn parades around Great George Square, firecracker displays, family workshops and a host of live performances.
There will also be plenty of delicious Chinese food to sample from a variety of food stalls, make-and-do activities, street theatre, storytelling sessions and a host of rides at the popular funfair. The full itinerary can be found below.
Full Great George Square Lunar New Year 2025 itinerary
Sunday, February 2 - 11.30 to 5.30pm.
- 11.30am – 12.15pm: Kwong Tam Merseyside School of Tai Chi (in association with See Yep Association)
- 12.15pm – 1.00pm: Pagoda Arts – Tai Chi & Chinese Dance and Pagoda Arts Drumming Ensemble (Youth Orchestra)
- 1.00pm – 1.40pm: Firecracker Display – Lucky Man, Dragon & Unicorn Parades
- 1.40pm – 1.50pm: Liverpool Hung Gar Kung Fu Friendship Association – Martial Arts Demonstration
- 1.55pm – 2.05pm: In Harmony Chamber Stars with Pagoda Arts
- 2.10pm – 2.25pm: Wah Sing Chinese Community Centre – Chinese School Singing & Dance Performance
- 2.30pm – 2.35pm: North East Wales Chinese Women’s Association – Traditional Chinese Dance: Good Start
- 2.35pm – 2.40pm: Wirral Chinese Cultural Association – Classical Chinese Dance: A World Within a Flower & Nanping Evening Bells
- 2.40pm – 2.45pm: Friendship Dancers – Traditional Chinese Dance – Chinese Fan Dance: Dancing Butterflies
- 2.45pm – 2.50pm: UK Phoenix Chinese Cultural & Artistic Association – Traditional Dance: Apple Scent
- 2.55pm – 3.10pm: Liverpool Chinese Gospel Church Choir
- 3.15pm – 3.35pm: Tian Qiyi – Chinese Fusion Music
- 3.40pm – 3.50pm: Movema Dance – Spring Harvest Medley
- 3.55pm – 4.00pm: Friendship Dancers – Traditional Chinese Dance – Chinese Line Dance: In Love
- 4.05pm – 4.25pm: Tian Qiyi – Chinese Fusion Music
- 4.30pm – 4.55pm: Bring the Fire Project – Fire Finale: Serpentine Flames With Live Music From Renegade Snares
- 5.00pm: Event ends
Timings are subject to change.
Liverpool Lunar New Year 2025 parade route and timings
This year’s Lunar New Year Dragon and Lion parade will begin at 11.15am and finish at around 3.30pm. The Unicorn parade is scheduled to begin at 12.15am, ending at 4.00pm. Both fun-filled parades will move through Chinatown and Liverpool city centre.
Liverpool Lunar New Year 2025 road closures
February 2, 6.00am to 10.00pm.
- Back Berry Street
- Back Knight Street
- Berry Street
- Bold Place
- Bold Street
- Cookson Street
- Duke Street
- Great George Street
- Grenville Street
- Griffiths Street
- Knight Street
- Nelson Street
- Pitt Street
- Raffles Street
- Roscoe Lane
- Roscoe Street
- Seel Street
- South Sankey Street
- Upper Duke Street
- Upper Pitt Street
- York Street
