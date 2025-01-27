Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Join the city's vibrant Lunar New Year celebrations on February 2, featuring parades, food, and fun in Liverpool's Chinatown.

The full itinerary for Liverpool‘s upcoming festival of ‘sound, fun, colour and confetti’ has been announced, in celebration of the Lunar New Year.

The city is already adorned with symbolic Chinese lanterns and its iconic buildings, including Sefton Park Palm House and St George’s Hall, will be lit up red as Liverpool celebrates the Year of the Snake from January 29.

In Liverpool ONE, you’ll find a stunning Wood Snake sculpture on display in the pools on Thomas Steers Way and the infamous Liverpool letters have been given an exciting new makeover.

The city’s main celebrations will take place on Sunday, February 2, and will see the return of the much-loved Chinatown takeover - which includes traditional dragon, lion and unicorn parades around Great George Square, firecracker displays, family workshops and a host of live performances.

There will also be plenty of delicious Chinese food to sample from a variety of food stalls, make-and-do activities, street theatre, storytelling sessions and a host of rides at the popular funfair. The full itinerary can be found below.

Full Great George Square Lunar New Year 2025 itinerary

Sunday, February 2 - 11.30 to 5.30pm.

11.30am – 12.15pm: Kwong Tam Merseyside School of Tai Chi (in association with See Yep Association)

Kwong Tam Merseyside School of Tai Chi (in association with See Yep Association) 12.15pm – 1.00pm: Pagoda Arts – Tai Chi & Chinese Dance and Pagoda Arts Drumming Ensemble (Youth Orchestra)

Pagoda Arts – Tai Chi & Chinese Dance and Pagoda Arts Drumming Ensemble (Youth Orchestra) 1.00pm – 1.40pm: Firecracker Display – Lucky Man, Dragon & Unicorn Parades

Firecracker Display – Lucky Man, Dragon & Unicorn Parades 1.40pm – 1.50pm: Liverpool Hung Gar Kung Fu Friendship Association – Martial Arts Demonstration

Liverpool Hung Gar Kung Fu Friendship Association – Martial Arts Demonstration 1.55pm – 2.05pm : In Harmony Chamber Stars with Pagoda Arts

: In Harmony Chamber Stars with Pagoda Arts 2.10pm – 2.25pm: Wah Sing Chinese Community Centre – Chinese School Singing & Dance Performance

Wah Sing Chinese Community Centre – Chinese School Singing & Dance Performance 2.30pm – 2.35pm: North East Wales Chinese Women’s Association – Traditional Chinese Dance: Good Start

North East Wales Chinese Women’s Association – Traditional Chinese Dance: Good Start 2.35pm – 2.40pm: Wirral Chinese Cultural Association – Classical Chinese Dance: A World Within a Flower & Nanping Evening Bells

Wirral Chinese Cultural Association – Classical Chinese Dance: A World Within a Flower & Nanping Evening Bells 2.40pm – 2.45pm: Friendship Dancers – Traditional Chinese Dance – Chinese Fan Dance: Dancing Butterflies

Friendship Dancers – Traditional Chinese Dance – Chinese Fan Dance: Dancing Butterflies 2.45pm – 2.50pm: UK Phoenix Chinese Cultural & Artistic Association – Traditional Dance: Apple Scent

UK Phoenix Chinese Cultural & Artistic Association – Traditional Dance: Apple Scent 2.55pm – 3.10pm: Liverpool Chinese Gospel Church Choir

Liverpool Chinese Gospel Church Choir 3.15pm – 3.35pm: Tian Qiyi – Chinese Fusion Music

Tian Qiyi – Chinese Fusion Music 3.40pm – 3.50pm: Movema Dance – Spring Harvest Medley

Movema Dance – Spring Harvest Medley 3.55pm – 4.00pm: Friendship Dancers – Traditional Chinese Dance – Chinese Line Dance: In Love

Friendship Dancers – Traditional Chinese Dance – Chinese Line Dance: In Love 4.05pm – 4.25pm: Tian Qiyi – Chinese Fusion Music

Tian Qiyi – Chinese Fusion Music 4.30pm – 4.55pm: Bring the Fire Project – Fire Finale: Serpentine Flames With Live Music From Renegade Snares

Bring the Fire Project – Fire Finale: Serpentine Flames With Live Music From Renegade Snares 5.00pm: Event ends

Timings are subject to change.

Liverpool Lunar New Year 2025 parade route and timings

This year’s Lunar New Year Dragon and Lion parade will begin at 11.15am and finish at around 3.30pm. The Unicorn parade is scheduled to begin at 12.15am, ending at 4.00pm. Both fun-filled parades will move through Chinatown and Liverpool city centre.

Liverpool Lunar New Year 2025 road closures

February 2, 6.00am to 10.00pm.

Back Berry Street

Back Knight Street

Berry Street

Bold Place

Bold Street

Cookson Street

Duke Street

Great George Street

Grenville Street

Griffiths Street

Knight Street

Nelson Street

Pitt Street

Raffles Street

Roscoe Lane

Roscoe Street

Seel Street

South Sankey Street

Upper Duke Street

Upper Pitt Street

York Street