Discover what Liverpool shoppers can expect from Lush’s Boxing Day sale in 2024.

Lush rarely offers discounts, with just one sale at 50% off per year. This huge sale usually takes place on Boxing Day (December 26), to ensure no Christmas stock goes to waste once the festive period is over.

The products you’ll find on sale totally depend on what is available at your local store but, with Liverpool being the biggest Lush in the world, it’s likely Liverpool shoppers will find a whole host of Christmas favourites on offer.

In previous years, customers have been able to bag half-price Snow Fairy products on Boxing Day, as well as festive bath bombs, bubble bars and gift sets. But, if you are planning to visit the huge store on Church Street, you should plan to arrive early as queues form hours before opening.

The store opened at 9.30am last year, but large queues were spotted before 9.00am. The Boxing Day sale is usually available online and via Lush’s app too - but customers tend to have to wait in a digital queue and often report the site crashing due to high demand.

While Lush is yet to confirm any details of this year’s Boxing Day sales, its website currently states: “We see you’re after a deal! You’re in luck, we’re all about values for money over here. We usually have just one sale at 50% off once a year, typically right after Christmas.”

So, if you’re after a Lush bargain this Boxing Day, it looks like you might be in luck. But, there is no point checking the beauty giant’s social media platforms for updates about sales, as it stopped using Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok in 2021, and X in 2023.

A spokesperson for Lush said they are unable to confirm if the 50% off Boxing Day sale will return until closer to the time.

Lush Liverpool will be closed on Christmas Day (December 25) and open from 10.00am to 17.00pm on Boxing Day (December 26) 2024.