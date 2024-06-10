'Luxury' restaurant planned for former Liverpool city centre Boots store
A former Boots store in Liverpool city centre could become a ‘luxury’ restaurant and bar, under new plans.
The plans, submitted to Liverpool City Council by Mr I Shah from Zeus Taverna, would see the Grade II listed building at 44 Castle Street transformed into a high-end hospitality venue, while remaining ‘sensitive’ to its historic surroundings.
According to the design and access statement, the change of use would ‘ensure’ the building’s ‘longevity’ and prevent it from ‘falling into disrepair’. Produced by WD Architects, the statement adds: “The proposed site is situated within a built-up area on Castle Street, Liverpool and was formerly utilised as a Boots store. The restaurant will consist of internal works on the existing building. The new build work has been designed as to not have a negative impact on the well-known street.”
Works would include the creation of a restaurant, bar and kitchen on the ground floor, as well as a new accessible toilet. The basement would see upgrades to toilet and storage facilities, and the exterior would be given new signage, an upgrade of the current entrance and shop front window. A change of use application has been submitted alongside a listed building application, which Liverpool City Council’s planning department will review in due course.
