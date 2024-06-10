Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Grade II listed building could be transformed.

A former Boots store in Liverpool city centre could become a ‘luxury’ restaurant and bar, under new plans.

The plans, submitted to Liverpool City Council by Mr I Shah from Zeus Taverna, would see the Grade II listed building at 44 Castle Street transformed into a high-end hospitality venue, while remaining ‘sensitive’ to its historic surroundings.

According to the design and access statement, the change of use would ‘ensure’ the building’s ‘longevity’ and prevent it from ‘falling into disrepair’. Produced by WD Architects, the statement adds: “The proposed site is situated within a built-up area on Castle Street, Liverpool and was formerly utilised as a Boots store. The restaurant will consist of internal works on the existing building. The new build work has been designed as to not have a negative impact on the well-known street.”

'Luxury' restaurant planned for former Liverpool city centre Boots store. Image: Google Street View