'Liverpool, be ready' - Made by Mitchell to open first ever store in city centre

Emma Dukes
Digital Journalist

Published 3rd Nov 2025, 08:21 GMT
Anthropologie Liverpool opening details
Made by Mitchell’s first ever store is opening in Liverpool.

TikTok star Mitchell Halliday - founder and creative director of Made by Mitchell - is preparing to open his first bricks and mortar store in Liverpool.

The 26-year-old says his viral makeup brand was “born in Liverpool” and cited the city as “the place it all began”. Now, after five years in business, he is opening his first ever shop in the city centre.

Made by Mitchell.placeholder image
Made by Mitchell. | Submitted

Sharing the news on social media, Mitchell said “another dream is coming true” and revealed the venue will be located in the iconic Metquarter.

The content creator and makeup artist also shared sneak peek images of the new venue, painted in the signature green Made by Mitchell has become known for.

Providing an update on the opening on October 29, Mitchell added: “JUST OVER A WEEK UNTIL WE OPEN THE DOOR… LIVERPOOL - BE READY.” The store is expected to open this week.

