Concerns have been raised about potential noise issues after a Liverpool FC-themed sports bar sought terms to open later into the night.

As the Anfield side marched towards a 20th English league title last Autumn, a new venue dedicated to Arne Slot’s men opened its doors in Liverpool city centre.

Reds, on Exchange Street East, has become a popular spot for those looking to soak up the pre- and post-match atmosphere. Such is its growth in the city centre an application has now been lodged by the business to extend its opening hours.

Concerns have been raised about potential noise issues after a Liverpool FC-themed sports bar sought terms to open later into the night. | Liverpool FC via Getty Images

The venue, which also hosts live events, is seeking to operate until 2am if the local authority agrees. A licence was granted to Reds in November, permitting sale of alcohol and live performances until 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.

However, the 2am request has prompted an objection from the city council’s environmental health team over potential noise issues. The area’s ward councillor has also called for hours of opening to be limited.

The bar’s website describes itself as the only Liverpool FC-dedicated bar in the city centre. It said: “Full of magical LFC memorabilia, from a host of match-worn shirts from older legends such as Roger Hunt and Ian Callaghan to Scouse heroes like Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher.

“Along with more recent favourites like Mo Salah and Luis Suarez we have shirts from many of Liverpool’s illustrious eras. The star of the show is the Road to Madrid tunnel carpet, used at Anfield for every Champions League home game in the 2018/2019 season, on the path to number six.

“The last time it was used was the 4-0 demolition of Barcelona, it still has Messi’s tears on it.” Should the city council’s licensing department agree, indoor sporting events could be laid on until 1am.

In a written objection, Dr Ian Rushforth, environmental health officer said longer hours could add to alleged noise concerns. He said: “The operation of the premises has given rise to noise complaints in the past.

“The proposed extended hours could exacerbate noise problems, particularly allowing live music to carry on till 1am on Sunday nights (i.e. early hours of Monday morning).”

Hours during the week – Monday to Thursday – would be extended to midnight from 11pm, while off sales of alcohol, use of recorded music indoors and opening hours would all be extended. On Friday and Saturdays this would be until 2am subject to agreement.

Cllr Nick Small, who represents the city centre north ward in which the bar is located, said he would not support the application. He said: “Since the premises has reopened as Reds, I have had reported at least six incidents of public nuisance caused by the premises to the city council environmental health and licensing teams, following complaints from residents living at 26 Exchange Street East.

“I would like to see the above elements of the licence rejected in their entirety. The terminal hour for the premises should ideally be 23:30 in line with the planning permission granted.

“I would like all conditions currently in place kept in place and additional conditions put in.” As is common with most venues around the city centre, Reds is also seeking seasonal variations of an extension on Christmas Eve/Day and Boxing Day/27th December until 2am.

An extension is also sought for an hour on Bank Holidays. Permission is also requested to open from 7am and to serve alcohol for the three days of the Grand National festival, held annually in April.

The plans will be considered by the local authority’s licensing and gambling committee on September 16.