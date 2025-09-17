A major transformation plan for the Birkenhead waterfront has taken another step forward.

The huge scheme aims to provide better transport options and improve a historic square in an area people have said needs to change.

The £22.6m Wirral Council scheme aims to improve parts of the town, with just under £10m for Argyle Street, nearly £10m for the Woodside area, and £3m for Hamilton Square. Improvements will include a new public space, cycle lanes, better pedestrian access, and other upgrades.

New images of how the area around Woodside could look in the future | Wirral Council/LDRS

The plans have gone out for public consultation multiple times and were unanimously given the final sign-off from councillors earlier this year. However due to problems faced by a similar type of scheme in Birkenhead town centre, which has gone over budget by £12m, the council is being cautious.

The separate Grange Road, Conway Street, and Europa Boulevard scheme has gone massively over budget in part due to a lack of site investigations and survey work. This has meant council contractors have been able to claim extra costs because of unexpected utilities and other issues that were found.

To avoid this scenario happening again, the council said it is pro-actively taking surveys early as well as scheduling extra ground investigations to minimise risks going forward. The extra costs will be covered by the grant funding for the scheme.

A decision notice published by the local authority said officers had increased the cost of a contract to John Sisk and Sons from £440,578 to £1.35m and extended by three months. The new surveys will also allow the council to enter a fixed price contract for the construction in the future and change designs to reflect any issues before work starts.

Wirral Council leader Cllr Paula Basnett, said: “I have been clear from the moment I became council leader in May that we will take stock of the regeneration under way and make sure it works for Wirral and its communities. We have an independent review of this under way now but while this takes place, a number of projects need to continue.

“We’ve been successful in securing a substantial amount of external money to fund these works. To make sure the money, and the opportunities aren’t lost, we need to push on so our borough doesn’t lose out in the long run.”

She said the local authority was “getting a much tighter grip on what we need to deliver,” adding: “This is good planning, taking learning from other projects, and means the council can agree costings with the contractor to ensure not only that this scheme is on budget but ideally make savings for the taxpayer.”