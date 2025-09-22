Major chain coming to Bold Street as signs spotted
A popular chain is coming to Liverpool’s Bold Street.
Liverpool city centre is set to welcome a new Pret store as signs have been spotted on a major street.
The popular coffee shop and lunch company already has three venues in the city centre - Derby Square, Paradise Street and Old Hall Street - but will welcome a fourth on the bustling Bold Street.
The new store will open at the former SK:N clinic site, which closed in 2024 when the SK:N Group fell into administration.
An opening date for Pret Bold Street has now yet been revealed.